Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 995,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 466,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

LILA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 368,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

