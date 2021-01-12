Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.