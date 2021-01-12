Life Storage Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 28th (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

LSI opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $22,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 39.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after buying an additional 154,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.