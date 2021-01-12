Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $4,920,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $4,002,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $5,795,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

