Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $304.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

