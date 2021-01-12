LINKA Trading Down 1.4% This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $21,862.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

