LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0075 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $8,432.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,533,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,553,980 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

