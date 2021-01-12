Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAD. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.83.

LAD opened at $319.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $326.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.21 and its 200 day moving average is $247.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

