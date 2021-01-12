Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Livent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

