(LKII) (OTCMKTS:LKII) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(LKII) (OTCMKTS:LKII) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. (LKII) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

(LKII) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKII)

Lazare Kaplan International Inc (Lazare) is a diamond-cutting company. The Company’s product categories include bands, pendants, earrings and rings. Some of its band products involve leah eternity band, micropave classic band, micropave split band, rachel band, naomi band, isabella band, violetta aria band, new pave twist diamond band, carlotta classic plain band and petite solitaire band.

