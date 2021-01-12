LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

