Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 191,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Long Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Get Long Blockchain alerts:

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Long Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.