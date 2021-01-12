Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $257.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

