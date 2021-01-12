Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

