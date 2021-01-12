Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

