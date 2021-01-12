Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

