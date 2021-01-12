Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of LULU opened at $361.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

