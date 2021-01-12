Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $138.00 at MKM Partners

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.99. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,985. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

