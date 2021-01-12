Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.43. 943,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Insiders bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

