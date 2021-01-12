Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

