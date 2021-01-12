Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luxfer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

