Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.61.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock worth $43,336,352. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.