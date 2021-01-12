MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,333 shares of company stock worth $9,581,984. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

