MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up 2.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. 16,939,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986,947. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

