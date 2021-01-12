MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after buying an additional 162,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $71,796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,619. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

