MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. 7,320,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

