MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 660 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,190. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

