MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 688 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 5,606,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

