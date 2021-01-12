MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,146,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

