MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 943 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. 5,298,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

