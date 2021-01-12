Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock.

MSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $180.14 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.