Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 1,186,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

