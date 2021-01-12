MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.30

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,500. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

