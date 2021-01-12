Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNI. BidaskClub downgraded Magnite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,554 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.