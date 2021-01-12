MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 29th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

