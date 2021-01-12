Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on January 26th

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MAJE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.06). 37,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,900. The stock has a market cap of £124.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.42. Majedie Investments Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256 ($3.34).

In other Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) news, insider Christopher Getley purchased 3,000 shares of Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55). Also, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

About Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

