Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Update

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Malaga Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 1,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

