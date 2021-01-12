Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

