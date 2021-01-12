Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Trading Down 1.4%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 444,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 433,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.