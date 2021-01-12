Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

