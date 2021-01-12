Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

MOZ stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$642.67 million and a P/E ratio of -77.95. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,992,295.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

