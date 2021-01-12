Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Up 13%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.43. 2,740,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,098,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.05.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%.

In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

