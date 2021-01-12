Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,125.40.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $12.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,019.90. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,007.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,003.52. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

