Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,200,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.35. 13,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,067. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.