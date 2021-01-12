Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $677.97

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $677.97 and traded as high as $769.50. Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) shares last traded at $722.00, with a volume of 336,548 shares changing hands.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.97.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

