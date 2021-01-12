Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.61.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The stock has a market cap of $340.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

