Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.45 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $765.66 million, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 681,415 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 570,955 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

