Maxim Group Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $27.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.70.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $19.78 on Friday. AutoCanada has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.