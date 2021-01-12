Maxim Group Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $50.50

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $47.00 to $50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Shares of STN stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

