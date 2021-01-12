Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.41

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 7300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.05 million and a PE ratio of -62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.05.

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG)

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of power and power related projects in Canada. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas power station. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

